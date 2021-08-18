Sudbury resident celebrates Daily Keno win worth over $100K

Nicole Forget of Sudbury combined multiple Daily Keno wins to take home over $100,000 in total prize money.



Forget’s picks on two separate Daily Keno 10 netted her $50,000 per ticket, with another $2,000 on her Daily Keno, and $2 on each of her Encore selections – netting her a total of $104,004.



The winning ticket was purchased at the Pioneer Snack Express on Falconbridge Road.