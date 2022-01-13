Sudbury resident charged with drug offences following raid of Espanola home

A 36-year-old Sudbury resident is in police custody following a raid on a John Street residence in Espanola this week that netted thousands of dollars in illegal drugs and cash.

Ontario Provincial Police said they executed a search warrant on the residence Jan. 11.

"A search of the residence led to the seizure of cellular phones, electronic devices, drug paraphernalia, over $9,000 in Canadian currency, almost 80 grams of suspected Fentanyl and over 22 grams of suspected cocaine," police said in a news release Thursday.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is more than $10,000. The suspect is charged with trafficking, resisting arrest, possession of property obtained by crime and obstructing police.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on Jan. 14.

Also arrested in the case is a 35-year-old from Espanola, who is charged with cocaine possession. They have a court date of March 7 in Espanola.