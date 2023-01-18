Sudbury resident charged with French River arson

A 32-year-old resident of Sudbury has been charged with arson following a Jan. 13 incident on Moonlight Bay Road in French River.

“There were no injuries involved in the fire, but a person at the scene was arrested for arson,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Charges include arson and damage to property.

The accused was held for bail court, then remanded back into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice today (Jan. 18) in Sudbury.