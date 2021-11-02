Sudbury resident charged with gross indecency related to incidents dating back to 1970s, 1980s

A 69-year-old man from Sudbury is facing gross indecency and assault charges related to incidents dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

In a news release Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police in Nipissing West said their investigation began May 29, 2019, in allegations in the Espanola and Sudbury areas.

The suspect is now charged with five counts of gross indecency and five counts of assault with intent.

"He was convicted of gross indecency on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Sudbury, Ontario Court of Justice," police said.

Any person with information regarding similar incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.