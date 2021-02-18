Curious minds were racing in Sudbury as a military plane and parachutes were spotted in the sky above the Long Lake area of the city yesterday.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said its part of a search and rescue training operation.



Joined by the civilian air search and rescue association, a total of 18 people were on the ground and in the air taking part in different scenarios.

“The scenario was to escort an airplane that would be in difficulty and a simulated plane that would crash into the ground and we had to dispatch equipment and also search and rescue technicians to help members who would be on the ground if they were hurt,” said Major Marie-Hélène Marseille of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Officials say this type of training takes place frequently in order to stay up to date should a situation occur.