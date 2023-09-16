Sudbury restaurant celebrates diversity and supports local youth

A restaurant in Sudbury’s downtown core is celebrating Mexican Independence Day this weekend with traditional food, live music, dancing and more.

Festivities at La Casa Mexicana begin on Saturday at 4 p.m., there will salsa dancing with Zoi Monroy and entertainment by Vicarious Entertainment.

"Celebrating Mexican Independence Day while being able to support our community is very important to me,” said owner Silvia Rios, in a media release Friday.

“During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the support we received from this community was overwhelming. I am happy to be able give back to the community in the way they have helped us.”

It’s the first time La Casa Mexicana will be hosting an event for Mexican Independence Day, since they opened their doors in 2004 and the restaurant is donating 15 per cent of the proceeds from the Sept. 16 event to the Sudbury Youth Wellness Hub.

The Sudbury Youth Wellness Hub is a safe space for youth aged 12 to 25 that addresses needs related to mental health, substance use, primary care, education, employment, training and housing and along with other community and social services.

“We are honored to have the Sudbury Youth Wellness Hub chosen as the recipient of proceeds raised on Mexican Independence Day," said Compass executive director, Mark Fraser.

"Events like this help spread the word of the importance of supporting youth in our community. Having a place like the Sudbury Youth Wellness Hub gives youth the opportunity to receive free mental health services, primary care and skills and well-being activities."

La Casa Mexicana is located at 49 Elgin Street at the corner of Elm and Elgin Street and Saturday's event will continue until 10:30 p.m..

For more information on the youth wellness hub, visit their website.