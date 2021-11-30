Sudbury restaurant collects winter clothing for the homeless

It’s that time of year where people in the community of Greater Sudbury are trying to help out the less fortunate.

Harvey’s restaurant, located inside Elm Place, is going all out to assist the homeless.

The eight employees who work there said it was a unanimous vote that they should help in some way this holiday season.

Staff are collecting winter hats, mitts, blankets, and sleeping bags.

“Unfortunately in the demographics that we do see there are a lot of homeless people and it has really brought it to the forefront for my staff. They really wanted to know what they could do,” said Tammy McVey, Harvey’s general manager.

She said even though Harvey’s is hosting this clothing drive, other restaurants in the mall decided to help out by encouraging others to stop by with a donation, and response so far has been amazing.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a 50 cent pair of gloves, we have a coupon that you can get something from Harvey’s, Mr. Sub, or something from Gateway, our magazine store and you get a discount. A lot of people just want to bring something, they don’t accept the coupon or anything, they just want to help out,” said McVey.

“We’ve even had kids come and their parents tell us that this is their allowance and they went to the dollar store and bought mitts.”

The clothing drive will wrap up on Dec. 17.