Sudbury restaurant offers customers chance to eat in heated igloos

Northerners will still be able to enjoy patio season as the temperatures drop.

On Monday, the Daventry Kitchen and Bar in Sudbury will be accepting reservations for those wanting to dine in an igloo, a heated, insulated structure popular in Toronto.

Carly Hamill, assistant manager of the Daventry, said the idea came from the igloo’s popularity in southern Ontario.

"We thought ‘why not bring it to Sudbury and northern Ontario?'" she said.

Hamill said since the first social media post went out, they’ve received numerous calls and messages about people excited to try it.

"Within two hours, everyone was just messaging us and asking if we could book right away and the hype is huge, so, people are really excited in Sudbury," Hamill said.

"It’s something unique for our town."

Hamill added that winters in northern Ontario can feel long, so this is a good way to boost morale.

"What’s better than being on a patio in the winter?" she said.

"It’s going to be heated and warm, so it’ll be cozy and you can have your drinks and food. It’ll be nice."

Taylor Moran, a waitress at the Daventry, is looking forward to the unique experience it will offer diners.

"I’ve never waitressed outside before in the winter so it’s going to be interesting," Moran said.

"It’ll bring in a new crowd, so it’ll be new and exciting."

Reservations will be required, as well as a $20 registration fee. One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the fee will go to a local charity.

Hamill said the Sudbury Food Bank will be the first on the list and then it will rotate monthly.

Reservations can be made by phoning the restaurant. There will be a two-hour dining limit on Fridays and Saturdays.