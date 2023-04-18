Sudbury restaurants to donate portion of proceeds Wednesday

Five restaurants in Sudbury will donate a portion of their Wednesday proceeds to a good cause.

It’s the 14th annual ‘Taste For Life’ initiative, where 15 to 25 per cent of sales will go to support individuals in the community with HIV, Hepatitis C and those who are at risk.

Run by Réseau ACCESS Network, it has raised $118,000. Deborah Josipovic from Réseau said the funds will support essential programs and services.

“It does a lot for our transportation for our clients to go to medical, it helps with our food pantry in-house, so that’s a big thing,” Josipovic said.

“It helps with our holiday hampers, bus tickets, all that we need for our folks to thrive in the community.”

Participating restaurants include the Daventry Kitchen and Bar, Kuppajo Espresso Bar on Larch, Wander Food and Wine, Tucos Taco Bar and Taj Bistro on Larch.

Betty-Ann Serre, owner of Kuppajo Espresso Bar, said this is the second year the coffee shop has participated. She said she enjoys supporting the downtown when she can.

“I try and get involved as much as I can, to be a part of the downtown community,” Serre said.

Carly Hamill, assistant general manager at The Daventry Kitchen and Bar, said it’s important for local businesses to support initiatives like this when possible.

“This is really important because it’s the health of people in our area,” Hamill said.

Josipovic said Réseau has a goal of $7,000.

Reservations are recommended. More information can be found here.