Sudbury robbery suspect arrested after police foot chase

A 24-year-old man accused of attacking and robbing another man at gunpoint in Sudbury earlier this month has been arrested and charged, police say.

The accused was travelling in a vehicle with a 48-year-old man shortly after 4 a.m. Oct. 7 when he allegedly took out a gun, forced the victim out of the vehicle and assaulted him before stealing an undisclosed amount of money and several personal items, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday.

It is believed to be a targeted incident between two people who know each other, police said.

"The 48-year-old man sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident," police added.

Sunday around 10:15 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the Mountain Street area of the city's Flour Mill neighbourhood in connection to the robbery to arrest the suspect.

"Once the vehicle was stopped, the man attempted to flee from the officers, however, he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit," police said.

"Upon searching the man, officers located a quantity of illicit substances believed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl."

He was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to attend bail court sometime on Monday.

The accused is charged with:

Robbery

Unauthorized use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Resist peace officer

Two counts of possession of a schedule I substance

None of the allegations has been proven in court.