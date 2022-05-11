Sudbury rolls out the red carpet for young boy battling cancer

When it comes to being a car expert, four-year-old Jackson Twain may be small in stature, but don't let his size fool you.

Twain, who's battling cancer in his spine, was treated to a day of fun on Wednesday organized by Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini.

"Look at all the cars," Jackson exclaimed, as he made his way to an array of classic cars at the Northbury Hotel.

He was treated to a car parade, where he was able to inspect any car he pleased. One-by-one, he made sure to test each horn.

Wearing his 'Lightning McQueen' jacket, his family said Jackson has been a fan of vehicles ever since watching the Disney movie 'Cars.'

After he was done, the convoy of cars took him to Dairy Queen where he was able to order anything he wanted, on the house.

He drove shotgun in a hot rod owned by Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier.

"This is needed," Montpellier told CTV News. "Sudbury's got the big heart and this young man is going to do a lot of living today. Whatever it takes, wherever it goes, we'll take him. We sent out the call and people came."

It's been a tough few weeks for the Twain family, who were recently told they've gone as far as treatment can take them. Now with a second tumour, they're just focused on living for the day.

At Dairy Queen on Lorne Street, after selecting the Fruity Blast dipped cone, Jackson tried his hand at the ice cream machine and made ice creams for everyone else.

"It's fabulous -- the community support people get, it's a sad thing but people are coming together and it's great," said Lorne Street manager Sheila Lascelle.

Vagnini also extended an invitation to the city's first responders to get involved. From Dairy Queen, Jackson was ferried to the Greater Sudbury Police headquarters.

Hopes to be a firefighter

He was then taken downstairs to Tom Davies Square where 'Sergeant Jackson,' as he was referred to, was able to inspect the police cruisers and meet Recon from the K-9 unit.

The big finale turned out to be the Greater Sudbury Fire Service. The little guy is hoping to become a firefighter one day.

It was all the squad needed to hear. Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell suited up Jackson and they took a tour around downtown in one of the city's fire engines.

He also tried his hand at the fire extinguisher, with some help from one of the captains

"We're absolutely thrilled to be able to give Jackson some of his wishes," Oshell said.

"We know that he really wants to be a fireman and we're happy to be able to bring him in, show him around, give a tour of the apparatus and let him get used to what it's going to be like when he's a fireman one day."

Vagnini said police and fire were quick to step up when he contacted them.

"The minute I called deputy chief Oshell, he didn't hesitate more than 10 seconds and said 'hey we're going to make this work,'" Vagnini said.

"So I have to thank our fire and police services."

His family tells CTV News they have been overwhelmed by the response and outpouring of love from the community.

"I think we're just really grateful that people care about Jackson so much and it really helps support us through these tough times with him," said Brenda Lacoursiere, Jackson's grandmother.