Sudbury's 7th annual Arm Wrestling Championship

Strength, tactics and strategy were all on display at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Avenue in Greater Sudbury on Saturday.

The 7th annual Sudbury Arm Wrestling Championship saw 95 competitors from the city and all over Ontario. The event included several divisions ranging from novice to professional for men and women.

Competitor from all walks of life got the opportunity to flex their muscles and show their strength.

Organizers said athletes train intensely for these events and there is a lot of camaraderie at the tournaments.

“It's a brotherhood and sisterhood we help each other a lot,” said Conrad Rousselle, a competitor and the current Wasaga Beach arm wrestling champion.

“So we will help out each other, you know, hey I beat you because you did this wrong and I will show you how to train for it. And it's all about that it's all about unity.”

Organizers say the tournament takes place every fall in Sudbury and is getting bigger each year. Next year the championship is expected to take place in September.