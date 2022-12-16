Sudbury’s Action Centre for Youth hosts annual holiday dinner
Sudbury Action Centre for Youth, known as SACY, held its 28th annual holiday dinner for the less fortunate Thursday afternoon.
People of all ages had the opportunity to stop by the centre and enjoy a warm meal.
Officials with SACY say this is the first time in two years clients have been able to enjoy their meal indoors, rather than having it to take it to go due to the pandemic.
“It brings back a sense of community. A lot of the people we help don’t have family locally, they don’t have family maybe at all,” said Amy Beauchamp, SACY’s youth program coordinator.
“So, being able to share that, have a sit-down meal with friends and people we’ve interacted with and helped, they’re our friends, too.”
Beauchamp said the holiday meal wouldn’t be possible without the help from All Nations Church and students at Marymount Academy in Sudbury.
“Marymount brought all the sides, All Nations Church brought all the desserts. They were both such a big help,” she said.
More than 100 individuals received a warm meal throughout the afternoon.
