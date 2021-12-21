Sudbury's Adanac Ski Hill opens for the season

The City of Greater Sudbury has opened one of its two ski hills for the season Monday.

Adanac Ski Hill, in New Sudbury on Beatrice Crescent, currently has three open runs: the beginner hill, friendly giant and easy rider.

The ski hill is open almost every day between now and Jan. 2, except Christmas and New Year's days.

It closes early at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Lift tickets must be booked in advance online or by calling the city at 311, day tickets will not be available. Skiers will be asked to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire and those 12 years of age and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces, while waiting in lift lines and on the ski lifts.

No word on when the city's other ski hill in Lively will open.