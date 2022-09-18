Sudbury's animal shelter nearing cat capacity; city officials say

For months now animal shelters across the country have been at or close to capacity, and more recently, the City of Greater Sudbury Animal Shelter is nearing its cat capacity after adoption rates have declined significantly.

11 kittens and 29 cats are available for adoption.

The number of cats being surrendered is continuing to climb, but city officials say the number of people choosing to adopt is going down. They say it’s vital to get these animals into their forever homes as soon as possible.

“We try to minimize the length of stay for an animal in a shelter environment. It’s stressful on them and the longer an animal stays in care… it’s more susceptible to stress, which means disease and illnesses. It’s mentally draining on the animal. We try to give it the best home environment. Small Things CATS has a lot of our adult cats. So, you can call them or visit their Facebook page and make an appointment to go and see the animals. You don’t have to worry about it being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped; we do that for you,” Melissa Laalo with the city’s animal shelter, told CTV News.

There are also six dogs at the city’s shelter that up for adoption.

Those interested in adopting either a cat or dog can do so online at the city’s webpage.