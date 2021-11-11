Sudbury's annual Santa Claus Parade cancelled again, other northern cities proceeding

Due to the recent spike of COVID-19 infections, the Sudbury Santa Claus Parade committee has cancelled the annual event for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, other northeastern Ontario cities are proceeding with their festive parades.

SUDBURY

"The situation is constantly evolving and changing, and the Santa Claus Parade committee believes it is in the best interest of public safety that this year's parade be cancelled," the group said on its website.

"The Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Committee and its partners look forward to hosting an in-person parade in 2022 should restrictions allow and wishes all citizens of Greater Sudbury a happy and healthy holiday season."

TIMMINS

Timmins is holding its parade downtown Nov. 13 at 6 p.m.

SAULT STE. MARIE

In Sault Ste. Marie, the Rotary Club is holding a Santa Claus Reverse Parade on Nov. 20 from 5 - 8 p.m.

In this style of event, the floats will be parked along the south lane of Queen Street East from Churchill Boulevard to Church Street and the spectators will drive or walk past the stationary displays.

NORTH BAY

"After changing to a drive-thru Santa event last year due to the pandemic, the annual parade is returning to is its traditional format on Sunday, Nov. 21," the City of North Bay said in a news release Oct. 28.

However, North Bay also said the parade will start at noon but is subject to change in the event health guidelines do.