Sudbury's architecture school now a fully accredited institution

Laurentian University’s McEwen School of Architecture is now a fully accredited school after the Canadian Architectural Certification Board granted the professional Master of Architecture Program ‘Initial Accreditation’ for a term commencing July 1.

"English, Francophone, First Nations, Métis, and Inuit perspectives are all central to the unique tri-cultural mandate of the program," the school said in a news release Tuesday.

"Through Elders in residence, Indigenous faculty members, French design studio instruction, and local community-design and design-build exercises each year, students are exposed to an array of methods, knowledge, and experience that is uniquely northern."

The school’s cooperative education model is rooted in northern Ontario’s cultures and experiential learning, the release said. It features an integrated co-operative program where students obtain practical experience through work-term placements with related architectural and design employers.

Since it opened in 2013, more than 250 students have completed their undergraduate degree at the School, and 100 students have since graduated from its Master of Architecture program.

“The McEwen School of Architecture has a lot to be proud of and this external validation is further proof of the high quality student experience being delivered at Laurentian University," Laurentian president Dr. Robert Haché said in the release.

"This achievement is thanks to many years of exceptional work from staff, faculty, and students of the school. The confidence expressed in the school by the accreditation team at the CACB also reflects a broader confidence in the future of Laurentian.” said

The McEwen School of Architecture, one of Laurentian University's professional schools, is located in downtown Sudbury. It offers a four-year Bachelor of Architectural Studies, followed by a two-year Master of Architecture degree. The school’s accreditation status covers both programs leading to the Master of Architecture degree.

'A proud moment for us all'

“It is a proud moment for us all -- a culmination of the hard work on the part of faculty, staff and students who have shared the vision and a common passion for the School, through its various stages of development," Dr. David Fortin, director of the McEwen School of Architecture," said in the release.

"We are grateful for all those who have contributed to those efforts and supported the school in so many ways."

The CACB only accredits programs that are intended by their institution to be professional degrees in architecture that lead to licensure. Professional accreditation of a program means that it has been evaluated by the CACB and substantially meets the educational standards that comprise, as a whole, an appropriate education for an architect.

Applications for the newly accredited Master of Architecture professional program remain open. All interested applicants should contact the school directly at architecture@laurentian.ca.