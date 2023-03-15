Sudbury's Barrydowne Road reopened after vehicle was struck by a train

Barrydowne Road has fully reopened after being closed for more than an hour when a train hit a vehicle near the New Sudbury Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics wear called to the scene at 1:52 p.m., police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News.

"Two individuals extricated from vehicle. Both parties transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries," Sudbury police said in a tweet, just after 2:30 p.m.

"Officer re-routing traffic at Hawthorne Drive. Tow truck is on scene. Barrydowne Road will remain closed in both directions in the area of the tracks."

The train tracks cross Barrydowne Road 450 metres south of Lasalle Boulevard.

The roadway reopened just before 3:15 p.m., according to a tweet by Sudbury police.

