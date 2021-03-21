Police in Sudbury have reopened the Bridge of Nations after successfully negotiating with a male in distress.

Officers first announced the news shortly before 7:30, asking motorists to avoid the area.

Police were joined on scene by a pyschiatrist, talking to the 26-year-old male in distress.

Police said around 9 p.m. the man was removed from the bridge and transported to hospital to recieve support.

This is the second time in two days that police have responded to an incident of this nature on the downtown bridge. On Friday, a 53-year-old woman in distress fell from the bridge. The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in for that case.