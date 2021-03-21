Police in Sudbury have reopened the Bridge of Nations after successfully negotiating with a male in distress.
Officers first announced the news shortly before 7:30, asking motorists to avoid the area.
Police were joined on scene by a pyschiatrist, talking to the 26-year-old male in distress.
Police said around 9 p.m. the man was removed from the bridge and transported to hospital to recieve support.
. UPDATE - the situation has been successfully de-escalated by our Crisis Negotiators assisted by a local psychiatrist. The 26 y/o man en route to hospital to receive support services he requires. The Bridge of Nations/Paris St now open in both directions. TY for your patience— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) March 22, 2021
This is the second time in two days that police have responded to an incident of this nature on the downtown bridge. On Friday, a 53-year-old woman in distress fell from the bridge. The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in for that case.