Sudbury’s Catholic school board responds to tragedy involving student

The Sudbury Catholic District School Board is sending its condolences following a murder-suicide that left three people dead, including a St. Charles College student.

Dead are Brian Desormeaux, 46, Janet Desormeaux, 43 and Ashton Desormeaux, 17, who attended St. Charles. Police in Sudbury confirmed Monday they were found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go out those impacted by this tragedy, especially our staff, students, and families within our St. Charles College community,” said Joanne Bénard, director of education with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, in a statement.

Bénard said the board is providing support and resources to staff and students “and will continue to do so in the days and weeks ahead.

“Board staff including trained social workers, counsellors, as well as chaplaincy leads and other support staff, have been on-site to provide support and counsel,” she said.

“As a community, we will continue to come together in prayer, helping to provide staff and students with strength and courage as they come to terms with this tragedy.”