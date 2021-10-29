Sudbury's COVID-19 surge continues; 34 new cases Friday

Greater Sudbury continued to grapple with the pandemic Friday, reporting 34 new cases, ending a week marked by daily double-digit increases in local case numbers.

Many new cases are connected with existing outbreaks. Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday that 29 recent cases were connected either to an outbreak or close contact with someone already confirmed to have the disease.

Two new outbreaks were declared in the city Oct. 28: one at the Regent Manor Retirement Home, the second at Fix Auto in Chelmsford.

The health unit is currently dealing with 212 active cases, and as of Friday afternoon, six people were in ICU at Health Sciences North battling the disease, while another five were being tested for COVID.

"Sudbury has the highest number of active cases of COVID per capita in the province," HSN CEO Dominic Giroux told CTV News on Thursday.

"Generally what we’ve seen through the pandemic is when the number of active cases of COVID-9 increases, the number of hospitalizations typically also increases in the subsequent days and weeks.”

The spike has prompted Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, to issue a Class Order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act requiring all who become infected with or are exposed to COVID-19 to follow public health's direction.