Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized
Sudbury police confirmed with CTV News that they were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Paris and Brady streets downtown around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to find that the Crosses for Change memorial site had been damaged – with most crosses pulled from the ground.
A 38-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is now facing two charges of mischief related to the incident.
The accused is being held in custody until the charges are sworn.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
Three 'Good Samaritans' who witnessed the event replanted the crosses early Sunday morning.
The three said they they spent almost an hour trying to fix the monuments and put crosses back into the ground.
"Pretty well a lot of them were down, some of them were even broken, some need to be replaced," said Brandon Beddows, one of Good Samaritans.
"It’s very say and a lot of them aren’t even in the same place that they were once before so people have to go searching for where their signs are again."
-
105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year's Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.
-
Chaudiere Crossing to be closed to vehicles until SeptemberThe federal government has announced it is extending a closure of the Chaudière Crossing over the Ottawa River to vehicles.
-
GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown WaterlooA crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.
-
Victim in fatal B.C. stabbing identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kennedy of MissionFour days after a fatal stabbing in Mission, B.C., investigators are identifying the 42-year-old victim.
-
One person shot in LowertownOttawa police are investigating a shooting in Lowertown Monday that sent one person to hospital.
-
Food delivery driver attacked during carjacking in Mississauga dies in hospital: policeA 24-year-old food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month has died from his injuries, Peel police said.
-
Essex Area Food Bank asks for help hunting for new homeStaff say the Essex Area Food Bank is “in desperate need of a new home,” and treasurer Lonnie Jones is set to ask town council for help Monday evening.
-
Walter Street closed as police respond to barricaded personWaterloo regional police say officers are negotiating with a male who has barricaded himself in the area of Walter Street in Kitchener.
-
Vancouver Park Board to consider increased user fees as city seeks to increase revenueUser fees could be increasing as the Vancouver park board considers ways to generate more revenue.