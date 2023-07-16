Sudbury’s Crosses for Change site vandalized

Sudbury police confirmed with CTV News that they were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Paris and Brady streets downtown around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find that the Crosses for Change memorial site had been damaged – with most crosses pulled from the ground.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is now facing two charges of mischief related to the incident.

The accused is being held in custody until the charges are sworn.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Three 'Good Samaritans' who witnessed the event replanted the crosses early Sunday morning.

The three said they they spent almost an hour trying to fix the monuments and put crosses back into the ground.

"Pretty well a lot of them were down, some of them were even broken, some need to be replaced," said Brandon Beddows, one of Good Samaritans.

"It’s very say and a lot of them aren’t even in the same place that they were once before so people have to go searching for where their signs are again."