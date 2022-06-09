Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant owners bounce back from yet another challenge

A Syrian restaurant in Greater Sudbury that was forced to close because of a fire has rebuilt and reopened.

Being shut down since mid-winter is just one of many challenges the Qarqouz family has faced. They were forced to flee their home country in 2016 because of a brutal civil war.

"We left from Syria with our pants and shirts that’s it," Mohammad Qarqouz said Thursday, of the family's arrival in northern Ontario.

“My dad worked at Golden Grain (Bakery), he worked at Costco, he worked at Regency Bakery and then he decided to open his own restaurant … We lost our restaurant, our business, our home -- we lost everything back home."

The family opened Damascus Restaurant downtown in April 2018. While in that location the family dealt with vandalism and theft before the lease ran out and the building was ultimately torn down.

They took a few months to find a new location, but when they opened again, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and then, most recently a fire.

They closed again for three months to repair the damages.

“Some of the stuff we could clean," Qarqouz said. "It took a while -- just the smell was in here for probably the last two weeks before we opened."

Through it all, the family said Sudburians have been supportive.

“I think, especially in the last couple years, we’ve all seen, you know, a shift towards local because this is the heartbeat of the city," said regular customer Judd Hards.

"It's where everybody comes and dines and eats and does everything. If you don’t support local then they’re all going to disappear."

The owners said they lost two employees due to the closure after the fire, so it’s been a father-and-son-run operation for the most part. They are now hoping to give back and to help Ukrainian refugees by offering them employment.

“My door is open for every Ukrainian," said Hussein Qarqouz. "I (could) use two or three Ukraine people with me because very good cooking and food there.”

Damascus is open Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.