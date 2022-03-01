Sudbury's 'Dino the Popcorn Man' has passed away

The man behind the iconic downtown Sudbury popcorn cart, Dino Theodos, passed away last weekend at age 78.

MPP Jamie West spoke of Theodos in an address at Queen's Park on Tuesday.

"I want to begin by sending my condolences to the friends and family of Dino Theodos. Most people wouldn't recognize him by that name, but everyone in Sudbury knew 'Dino the Popcorn Man,'" West said.

"As early as 1950, all the way to the late 1980s, Dino and his iconic popcorn cart were a fixture in downtown Sudbury."

Theodos passed away at Extendicare York on Saturday.

A visitation is being held Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home on Larch Street. The funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed online.

Several people posted condolences online.

"He was a Sudbury fIxture during my growing up years in Sudbury. Though I did not know him personally, I always looked forward to buying popcorn (and roasted chestnuts in the winter months) from him whenever we went to town. He was a sweet man and Sudbury is a lonelier place now that he is gone," wrote Tatjana Pitts.

"Very sorry to hear of Dino’s passing. He was a known Sudbury icon and helped build character in the downtown area. My condolences to his family," wrote Stewart Doran.