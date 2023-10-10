Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than ever

The Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.

Officials said the demographic of people seeking help is also changing, as people struggle with the cost of living and lack of housing.

Volunteers at the Elgin Street Mission prepare meals 365 days a year and are now preparing more than ever. Right now, more than 150 people come for breakfast and more than 200 for dinner.

“Often we see numbers go really high in the summer,” said Amanda Robichaud, the director of the Elgin Street Mission.

“A lot of people moving around a lot of people travelling and usually around this time we see the numbers go down a little bit we are not seeing that. We are seeing the numbers continue to climb more than any other time in history.”

Robichaud said recent building closures forced people out of their living quarters and they have few places to go.

“Those who are on the street, those numbers do climb because of buildings closing such as the building adjacent beside us closing up its doors,” she said.

“Other buildings around this area closing up, as well … Of course there is a lack of housing in Sudbury so it does force people to have to go to the streets or go to the shelter.”

Officials said the Mission is also seeing new faces -- people that have never come to eat here before.

“We are seeing a lot of young families, so mom, dad, young children. Sometimes mom dad and teenagers or teenagers on their own saying there is just not enough in the household,” said Robichaud.

Officials said feeding people would not be possible without its strong and dedicated volunteer base. Right now it needs more people to help meet the need.

With the colder weather setting in there is also a real need for donations of winter clothing.