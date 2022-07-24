Sudbury’s first all female summer hockey tournament

The first ever MK23 Memorial Tournament, an all-female summer hockey tournament, was held in Sudbury over the weekend.

“The MK23 tournament is in honour of Mélisa Kingsley, who was a former teammate of mine and friend growing up. She played several years of hockey that was her passion and it’s nice to see this tournament roll out in her honour,” says Jamie Ricci, Mélisa’s friend.

Kingsley was a proud alumni of the Sudbury Lady Wolves program and went on to be recruited by the University of Ottawa to play with the Gee-Gees at the varsity level. Unfortunately, prior to the start of her university playing career Mélisa was diagnosed with sarcoma cancer and began extensive treatments in 2016.

“Mélisa did pass, unfortunately, four years ago after a tough battle,” adds Ricci.

Organizers say the first annual MK23 memorial tournament was created as an opportunity just for female athletes.

“What happens with a lot of girls here is they have to travel south for all their hockey. They play everything in southern Ontario. Summer hockey’s all down south and a lot of the northern communities don’t get an opportunity. So we said let’s put something together in the summer that’s fun and it gives the girls somewhere so the grandparents, the aunts and uncles and all that can come and watch,” says Darryl Williamson, one of the organizers.

The event has been well received with 24 teams participating that saw players from across the north and as far as Ottawa. Williamson hints that it could even expand in the years to come. “Logistically it’s difficult to go to more teams. We could probably add another half a dozen teams without adding days... right now it’s a three day tournament if I add more, I have to go to a four day tournament, but I’m willing to go I want as many girls here as will come.”

All of the proceeds earned through the tournament will be donated to the Mélisa Kingsley Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to student-athletes pursuing a college or university education who best demonstrate Mélisa's passion for sports and learning.

More details on Mélisa and the tournament can be found here.