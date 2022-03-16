Sudbury’s GOVA buses will soon be equipped with screens to improve rider experience

The City of Greater Sudbury says adding screens to buses is just one way it’s hoping to improve the experience for riders.

It said the screens are a reliable source of communication and it will give riders the exact time of the next stop.

In all, 79 screens will be installed in all 59 GOVA buses. Transit manager Bruno Lafortune said the screens will show the next five stops and the time of arrival.

“The old system was basically a one-stop announcement, one-stop display," Lafortune said.

"The new system we have on board now will demonstrate for the public the time of arrival and it’s real-time information for that arrival. The 20 newer buses we have rear-facing wheelchairs and those will be equipped with two screens on the bus. The rest of the fleet will be equipped with one front screen."

This is all part of a pilot project that began last year.

In a news release, the city said the overall cost is approximately $333,000 and is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Installation is expected to be complete by the end of April.