Sudbury’s GOVA buses will soon be equipped with screens to improve rider experience
The City of Greater Sudbury says adding screens to buses is just one way it’s hoping to improve the experience for riders.
It said the screens are a reliable source of communication and it will give riders the exact time of the next stop.
In all, 79 screens will be installed in all 59 GOVA buses. Transit manager Bruno Lafortune said the screens will show the next five stops and the time of arrival.
“The old system was basically a one-stop announcement, one-stop display," Lafortune said.
"The new system we have on board now will demonstrate for the public the time of arrival and it’s real-time information for that arrival. The 20 newer buses we have rear-facing wheelchairs and those will be equipped with two screens on the bus. The rest of the fleet will be equipped with one front screen."
This is all part of a pilot project that began last year.
In a news release, the city said the overall cost is approximately $333,000 and is funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
Installation is expected to be complete by the end of April.
-
-
'It was a pretty exciting and happy event': Paramedics deliver baby on Highway 21A Sherwood Park couple welcomed their newest addition on the side of Highway 21 with the help of local paramedics.
-
Sudbury-area carpenter union receives federal fundingWith the continuing skilled tradesperson shortage, the federal government is providing funding to aid in northern training opportunities.
-
N.L. looks to rename Colonial Building in St. John's as part of reconciliation effortAs Newfoundland and Labrador considers a name change for its historic Colonial Building in downtown St. John's, an Indigenous leader in the province says it's an opportunity to revisit the province's Confederation with Canada.
-
Canadian Pacific Railway issues 72-hour lockout notice on Teamsters CanadaClose to 3,000 employees of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. could be off the job early Sunday morning.
-
Police seek man who dropped off ‘offensive’ package at Kitchener homeThe Special Victims Unit of the Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after a man dropped off an unwanted package at an Admiral Road home in Kitchener.
-
'Have patience': B.C. staycations more expensive as travel rules ease during staffing crunchIndustry insiders are urging British Columbians to be patient and brace for sticker shock as the hospitality and travel industries prepare for an influx of visitors once the federal government eases pandemic restrictions.
-
Manitoba government looking to change legislation for drivers and insurersManitobans could soon have an electronic driver's licence as a result of a new bill introduced Wednesday.
-
B.C. releases in-depth data on homelessness, providing 'most accurate' picture of the problem yetFor the first time ever, the B.C. government is releasing detailed information on those who experience homelessness in the province.