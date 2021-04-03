Sudbury's Health Sciences North reports new COVID outbreak

Sudbury's hospital, Health Sciences North is battling another COVID outbreak. Public Health Sudbury& Districts has declared an outbreak on the sixth floor, north tower.

Public health is actively workingwith the hospital to investigate the outbreakand to ensure patients and staff are protected. Currently there are two active outbreaks at Health Sciences North, and officials say both are contained and there is no evidence of ongoiung transmission.

Public health and health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identifiedas a close contact and will provide further direction.

"The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay hime when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptom, please take it seriously, and get tested." said Stacey Laforest, Director, Heath Protection Division, Public Health Sudbury & Districts.



































































