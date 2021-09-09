Sudbury's health unit adds extra security at vaccine clinics

As health officials across northern Ontario ramp up efforts to get more people vaccinated, the health unit in Sudbury is hiring extra security, and often it's off-duty police officers.

Some of the mobile clinics are set up in Sudbury's downtown area. An official from Public Health Sudbury & Districts declined to say why the clinics needed security, and just said they need to ensure everyone feels safe.

Krista Galic declined to clarify whether the security is related to fears about anti-vaccination protests.

“Individuals may be present at COVID-19 vaccination clinics and sometimes attend to share their opinions and thoughts with us," Galic told CTV News.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts has a responsibility to ensure the safety of clients attending its clinics, as well as the safety of the staff working the clinics.”

Galic said if there are safety concerns at future clinics, the health unit will take measures that include contacting police.