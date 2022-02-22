Sudbury's health unit dealing with backlog caused by pandemic response

As Ontario looks hopefully to a post-COVID-19 period, organizations involved in pandemic response are turning to work that had to be set aside for the last two years.

In Sudbury, about 75 per cent of Public Health Sudbury and Districts staff were redeployed to COVID-19 response efforts in the last two years.

“It was an all hands on deck," said René Lapierre, chair of the health unit's board. "Every staff member, every resource we had was dedicated to COVID response, whether it be calling back residents, tracking COVID stats, imputing those stats, vaccination clinics, ordering equipment -- I mean, the list has been absolutely endless."

Lapierre said that response forced them to put a lot of important work on the backburner.

"Now, with vaccination levels high in the community and case counts coming down, Public Health is moving from risk to recovery and resilience," he said.

Lesley Andrade, a foundational standards specialist with Public Health, said residents stepping up and getting vaccinated was key, along with other health measures such as masks and self-isolating.

"All contributed to reducing the case counts and now the ability for us to slowly transition and plan for recovery program activities,” said Andrade.

There are four recovery priorities laid out by Public Health that look to address the backlog in services caused by redeployment.

Full details on each can be found here, but they break down into four categories: getting children back on track; levelling up opportunities for health; fostering mental health gains; and, supporting safe spaces.

Andrade said the hope is to have all staff back to their positions by the end of 2022.

For more information on Public Health’s recovery plan click here.