Sudbury’s health unit issues warning about online food sellers

Whether it’s one apple pie or 300, Public Health Sudbury & Districts says anyone who sells food to the public must undergo cleanliness inspections.

The health unit said in a news release Tuesday that more and more catering and other forms of food sales are taking place via social media.

“Some uninspected food premises advertise catering and baking services through social media sites,” Public Health said.

“Members of the public are strongly encouraged to verify that premises are inspected by a public health inspector before ordering or purchasing food items.”

In an interview with CTV News, Jon Groulx, a manager in Public Health’s health protection division, said food sales through social media are increasingly popular.

“We're seeing more and more food service businesses that are choosing to advertise and operate solely through social media platforms,” Groulx said.

“We're seeing … all types of businesses -- advertising and operating solely through social media. And so we did (the news release) just as a reminder to the public of the risks of uninspected food premises.”

Whereas street food vendors are relatively easy to spot and inspect, online businesses often don’t have a visible location.

“It can be in their private homes … operating through social media, that can become more of a challenge to investigate,” Groulx said.

They investigate any complaints they receive within 24 hours, he added, but it’s harder for them and the public to track online caterers.

“We do receive complaints on an ongoing basis from the public regarding potentially uninspected food premises,” Groulx said.

Anyone with a concern about a food retailer can contact the health unit, which will investigate, he added.

For several years, Public Health has offered the public access to its updated food inspection website, which lists the results of inspections for restaurants and related businesses in the city.

Groulx said the number of inspections a business will be subjected to all depends on the level of risk of contamination and the inspection history.

“All inspected food premises as well as the history of inspection results (are on the website),” he said.

As far as online retailers go, Groulx said anyone offering food for sale to members of the public is considered to be running a food business and must be inspected.

“And you're required to follow the minimum requirements for food, safety in Ontario,” he said. “Regardless of the scale of the operation.”

Groulx encourages anyone with concerns to check in with their food inspection website.

When reporting concerns about a food premise, the health unit asks residents to provide as much information as possible including a telephone number, email address, or physical address for the business.

For more information on operating food premises or to report an uninspected food premise, click here or call Public Health at 705-522-9200, ext. 464, or toll-free 1-866-522-9200.