Sudbury's health unit ready to receive COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

Thursday morning, Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is encouraging parents and guardians with children between the ages of six months to five years to get them vaccinated.

“Evidence shows that the vaccines in Canada are very effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalizations and death (from) COVID-19,” said Nastassia McNair, vaccine-preventable diseases and COVID prevention division at the health unit.

“The vaccine is one measure and one protection we can give to our children. As of yesterday, we switched to a moderate risk from a low risk and that means, of course, we want all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.”

For parents who get their children vaccinated, it will be given in two doses.

“These children will be getting half the dose that is authorized for the children six to 11, which is one quarter of the dose that is authorized for 12 and older,” said McNair.

“The vaccine interval for this age group is four weeks after the first dose, they can receive the second dose.”

The health unit is unsure exactly when it will receive the Moderna doses for children, but is already planning vaccine clinics.