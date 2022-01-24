Sudbury's health unit reports 14 new COVID-related deaths, but most happened weeks ago

Public Health Sudbury & Districts added another 14 fatalities to the pandemic death toll on Monday, but most of the cases happened weeks ago.

In its COVID-19 update Monday, the health unit said eight of the deaths took place between Dec. 13 and Jan. 16.

The change is a "result of re-examination of cause of death data from December 2021 and January 2022," Public Health said.

But that still leaves six deaths since Jan. 21. The health unit doesn't update number on weekends. The total in the area since the pandemic began two years ago now sits at 77.

Public Health also added several outbreaks over the weekend, including one at St. Joseph’s Villa and two at Health Sciences North -- north tower and the third floor of the Daffodil Lodge.