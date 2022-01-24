Sudbury's health unit reports 14 new COVID-related deaths, but most happened weeks ago
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Public Health Sudbury & Districts added another 14 fatalities to the pandemic death toll on Monday, but most of the cases happened weeks ago.
In its COVID-19 update Monday, the health unit said eight of the deaths took place between Dec. 13 and Jan. 16.
The change is a "result of re-examination of cause of death data from December 2021 and January 2022," Public Health said.
But that still leaves six deaths since Jan. 21. The health unit doesn't update number on weekends. The total in the area since the pandemic began two years ago now sits at 77.
Public Health also added several outbreaks over the weekend, including one at St. Joseph’s Villa and two at Health Sciences North -- north tower and the third floor of the Daffodil Lodge.
-
Four charged after drug bust in Sturgeon FallsOntario Provincial Police said four people have been charged and $17K in drugs seized after a raid at a home in West Nipissing on Jan. 18.
-
Leclerc moving into former Procter & Gamble plant in BrockvilleA Canadian food manufacturer is taking over the former Procter & Gamble plant in Brockville, a move officials say says will create more than 200 new jobs.
-
Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Barrie due to inclement weatherCanada Post issue a red delivery service alert for Barrie on Tuesday because of the inclement weather and snow.
-
Cufflinks, whisky belonging to former B.C. legislature clerk the subject of indictment: CrownA special prosecutor says the former clerk of the British Columbia legislature claimed expenses ranging from malt whisky to cufflinks on the public purse.
-
'Something needs to change': Fergus student creates Kindness Pledge to promote inclusivityWhen acts of hate started to become more noticeable at Centre Wellington High School, Grade 12 student Abigayle Graham said it was time to take action.
-
Airdrie armed robbery suspects flee when victim doesn't have any moneyRCMP in Airdrie are searching for a pair of armed robbery suspects who fled on foot after their victim said he didn't have any money.
-
Chatham police officers help elderly woman after wheelchair gets stuck in snowThe Chatham-Kent Police Service is highlighting a random act of kindness by some of their officers.
-
-
Deadline approaching to residents to apply for Wheatley Housing AssistanceThe deadline for residents to apply for the Provincial Wheatley Residents Assistance Program is coming up at the end of the month.