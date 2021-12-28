Sudbury's health unit reports 350 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 23

In its first update since Dec. 23, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 350 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases mean there are 531 active cases in the health unit's coverage area. The total number of cases has blown past the 5,000 mark and now sits at 5,118.

An outbreak was also declared at Pioneer Manor Long Term Care Home on Dec. 27.

Public Health confirmed last week that Omicron, the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, is helping drive cases in the area.

"All previously reported cases that have screened positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant and any newly reported cases that screen positive are now presumed to be Omicron," the health unit said in a news release.

"There have been multiple cases that have screened positive to date in the Public Health Sudbury & Districts service area. This mirrors provincial data, which indicates that Omicron is the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating in Ontario. To date in Sudbury and districts, 49 COVID-19 cases have screened positive for the Omicron variant, 47 of which are active cases."

Also Tuesday, Algoma Public Health announced 40 new cases in its coverage area. And the Timiskaming Health unit reported 18 new cases Tuesday and 14 new cases Monday.

Health units in Timmins and North Bay are expected to release new case numbers Wednesday after their holiday break ends.