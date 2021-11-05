Sudbury's health unit reports 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday; area passes 3,000 cases since pandemic start

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with all but one centred in Greater Sudbury.

It's the latest bad news on the pandemic front for the city, where a 63-case outbreak has closed the jail, and the number of cases in the Memorial Park homeless encampment has hit 33. Outbreaks have also been reported at Health Sciences North and Vale, among many other areas.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the city has recorded 3,000 cases.

In a statement to CTV News Friday, Public Health said more than 100 cases are associated with outbreaks.

"Due to reasons of confidentiality and the protection of privacy, we are unable to break down the additional outbreaks you requested," the statement said.

"However, we can share that there are a total of 135 cases associated with the 12 outbreaks you inquired about (including the Memorial Park and Sudbury Jail outbreaks)."

The cases numbers mean the city remains under a state of emergency as officials try to get a grip on the recent surge. Since June 1, the health unit said 73 per cent – or 616 -- of local COVID-19 cases involved residents who were unvaccinated or who had received just one dose.