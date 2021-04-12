Sudbury's health unit reports 41 new COVID cases Monday

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bring the area's total to 1,740 since the pandemic began.

The health unit added 43 cases on the weekend, bring the area's three-day total to 84. Of the cases reported Monday, 40 were in Greater Sudbury and one in Sudbury district.

Public Health also reported that another 35 cases have screened positive for COVID variants, which are believed to be driving the surge in local cases that began in early March. A total of 534 cases have screened positive for the variants in the health unit's coverage area.

The area was under lockdown before the province declared an Ontario-wide stay-at-home order earlier this month.

There are several ongoing outbreaks in Sudbury, including one at Glencore Fraser Mine and one at End of the Roll, Home & Haven Design Studio Inc., both declared April 10.