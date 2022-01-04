Sudbury's health unit reports 558 new COVID-19 cases in first update since Dec. 31

Public Health Sudbury & Districts added 558 to the area's COVID-19 cases count Tuesday, in its first update since Dec. 31.

There are now 1,184 active cases in the health unit's coverage area, with northeastern Ontario's total count reaching 3,186. However, that number is likely inflated because the Porcupine Health Unit hasn’t updated its resolved case count since Dec. 31, reporting only new cases.

The vast majority of the cases (503) were reported in Greater Sudbury, followed by Sudbury district (45) and Manitoulin district (10).

In addition to rising cases, hospitalizations in Sudbury have spiked, almost doubling last week's count.

In total, 21 people are in Health Sciences North with COVID-19, including three in ICU. Another 10 patients who already had the disease are also in hospital, with one of those patients in ICU.

The figures come a day before Ontario enters a modified Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan. New restrictions are being imposed, including a ban on indoor dining, closure of theatres and museums, as well as exercise facilities.

