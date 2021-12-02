Sudbury's health unit reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, almost half in Manitoulin district

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 28 cases in the Manitoulin district.

Manitoulin Island has been hard hit in recent days by the pandemic. The disease is widespread in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, where there are 18 active cases, including five new ones announced Thursday.

And an outbreak has been declared at Finlandia Hoivakoti Long Term Care Home, one of about a dozen active outbreaks in the health unit's coverage area.

At Health Sciences North, 20 people are in hospital with the disease, including eight in ICU. Of the remaining new cases, 30 are in Greater Sudbury and four in Sudbury district. There are currently 324 active cases in the area.