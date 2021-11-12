Sudbury's health unit reports 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday, one new death
Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 63 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and reported another person has died from complications related to the disease.
And four new cases were reported Friday in the Manitoulin district, with an outbreak declared among members of the Manitoulin Panthers U13 Hockey Team.
It's a two-day total after the health unit didn't report Thursday because of the Remembrance Day holiday.
Greater Sudbury is in the grips of a new spike in cases that has spread both in the north and the province. This week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the province was halting its reopening plans to try and stem the growth in new cases.
Also on Friday, Algoma Public Health issued a call for immediate action after reporting 25 new cases Thursday, and with the area's active case count sitting at 90.
In Sudbury, capacity limits for indoor and outdoor amenities have been re-imposed, among other measures, to get local cases under control.
