Sudbury's health unit reports 87 new COVID-19 cases Monday
In its first update since Friday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 87 COVID-19 cases Monday, most of them centred in Greater Sudbury.
In total, 78 of the cases were in the city, while six were reported in Sudbury district, and three in the Manitoulin district.
The number of active cases in the city dropped to 262, however, as dozens of cases were resolved. Outbreaks at three schools have been reported since Nov. 12: Redwood Acres Public School, Sudbury Secondary School and St. Anne Catholic Elementary School.
The news comes as cases spike in other parts of northern Ontario. Similar to Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie's health unit announced Monday some COVID-19 restrictions lifted earlier this year are being re-imposed.
As of Sunday night, the Algoma District has 155 active COVID-19 cases with 14 COVID-related hospitalizations. New cases have been added every day throughout the last seven days, with 139 total new infections recorded in the last week. The region also recorded its ninth COVID-19-related death.
