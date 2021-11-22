Sudbury's health unit reports 88 new COVID-19 cases over three days

Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a figure that includes new cases reported over the weekend.

A total of 95 cases were also resolved over the weekend, bringing the area's active case count to 258, down from 265.

Public Health said 79 of the cases were in Greater Sudbury and nine were in Sudbury district. The COVID-19 caseload is having an impact at Health Sciences North, where 21 people have been admitted as they battle the disease. Of those, seven are in ICU.

Five more outbreaks were announced since Friday, including four at schools -- École St-Augustin, École St-Pierre, R.L. Beattie Public School and École St-Antoine – as well as on the bud route L102 on the morning line.