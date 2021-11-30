Sudbury's health unit reports another death, 57 new cases of COVID-19

Another person from Greater Sudbury has died from complications related to COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported Tuesday.

It marks the 39th fatality in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic. The health unit also reported another 57 COVID-19 cases, including 45 in Greater Sudbury, 10 in Sudbury district and two in Manitoulin district.

As cases remain stubbornly high in the area, Public Health is asking family physicians to take the lead in giving non-COVID-19 vaccines this year. The health unit said its resources are nearing their limit.

"With the recent inclusion of additional age groups eligible for vaccination, additional dose recommendations for select populations, and the ongoing mitigation efforts required locally due to surging case counts, there are increasing pressures on our services within the community," Public Health said in a news release.

"As we scale up to provide additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics and respond to surging case counts, some routine Public Health services will be temporarily reduced. This includes routine vaccination services, for which primary care support will be more important than ever."

Until further notice, the health unit is asking primary care providers "to create and provide opportunities for your patients to receive all of the publicly funded immunizations for which they are eligible."

"This includes providing point-of-care review of immunization records and offering all vaccines for eligible persons during any visit to a primary care provider’s office," the release said.

"It may include recalling persons who are overdue for recommended doses, sending reminders for vaccinations when patients are due for vaccines, and administering vaccines that have traditionally been provided by Public Health."

For now, the health unit will be prioritizing immunization for infants and toddlers who require primary vaccination series, and eligible pregnant women 27 to 32 weeks gestation requiring Tdap vaccine, who are without a primary health care provider.

"Other individuals who are requesting vaccines will be referred back to their primary health care provider or to a walk-in clinic," the health unit said.