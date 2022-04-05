Sudbury’s health unit says STI testing is vital even during the pandemic

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) even though accessing services during the pandemic has not been easy.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in the past 10 years, there has been a steady increase in STIs in the city.

"Testing is vital. A lot of people are asymptomatic," said Holly Hyland, a public health nurse with the health unit.

"So the best thing to do is come in and get tested regularly."

Hyland said chlamydia is the most common STI in Sudbury.

"Certainly over the past 10 years there’s been an increase in chlamydia rates," she said.

"We did see a slight dip over the pandemic. We can’t really speculate as to why but we would think maybe because access to services was lessened, people were isolating and not getting tested.”

The clinic has not been offering in-person testing for the last two years as it has been short six nurses because other positions related to COVID had to be filled.

Officials said they will be offering STI testing at the clinic again shortly.

"We want to build that rapport because it can be a topic that can be uncomfortable for certain people," said Hyland. "So, we do really want to welcome people and make them feel comfortable accessing service."

Although STI testing is not available at the clinic right now, nurses are still urging people to come in for a face-to-face appointment and they’ll be referred elsewhere to have the testing completed.

The clinic is open to clients for other various services by appointment only.