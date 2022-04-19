Sudbury's health unit works with Capreol clinic to get people caught up on vaccinations

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Capreol Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic to help residents who don’t have a primary care provider catch up on routine immunizations.

Kelsey Gore, a registered nurse with the health unit, said the area they cover is behind in giving out 18,000 vaccines to children under the age of 18.

"So PHSD is prioritizing immunization services for those (ages) zero to 18 who are actually overdue for their immunizations, as well as high-risk adults who met certain medical conditions,” said Gore.

Officials said when they are missed, it can lead to increases in vaccine-preventable diseases.

“There’s the infant vaccines (and) also childhood vaccines, so there’s the four- to six-year-olds, the Grade 7’s have missed their vaccines for the last couple of years,” said Amanda Rainville, Capreol Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic executive director.

"And then there are adults, as well, that are missing tetanus, diphtheria and regular vaccines. So it's publicly funded vaccines we’re trying to catch people up on."

Vaccination clinics will take place every Wednesday afternoon beginning in May. Rainville said it's unclear how long it will take, but it will be at least a few months.

Meantime, Gore says the health unit is looking into other immunization opportunities in the city that will be accessible to everyone.

To book an appointment, click here or call 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.