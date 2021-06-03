Sudbury's iconic Miner's Lunch Box back in production

June 3rd marked the relaunch of an iconic product in Sudbury. The L. May Miner's Lunch Box is back in production after a brief hiatus.

It was invented in Sudbury 65 years ago by the late Leo May, who worked as a miner underground.

"There were no amenities underground, it was just rocks," said Catherine May Langin, the inventor's daughter.

"He needed something at the end of the shift to rest on. So he decided to make his own lunchbox that he could tip on end and sit on it while he waited for the cage."

Gary McLean has been working for L. May for 52 years and takes pride in the workmanship and durability of the product. It comes with a lifetime guarantee.

"We have a quality product that is known in the mining industry as well as a lot of construction outfits and it's a quality product and it's sold itself," said McLean.

A new group now runs the company, but not much has changed, including handcrafting the iconic lunchboxes in Sudbury.

"We are known as the mining capital of the world and Leo May was a miner and he saw a need for a strong durable product," said Sue Lekun, the business development manager at L. May Miner's Lunch Box. "It's environmentally friendly, it lasts a lifetime, it can be passed on in generations."

The company said the relaunch is also in response to demand.

"I retired in 2019 and there was such a pent up demand for the lunchboxes, everybody was asking where are they? Where are they? So some angel investors flew in and starting the relaunch of the largest lunchbox," said Catherine May Langin.

Since the L May Miner's Lunch Box was invented in 1956, more than two million have been sold to workers all over the world. As the business relaunches, it plans to do sales online.