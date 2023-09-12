Sudbury's Joe MacDonald football league marks 30th anniversary

The Joe MacDonald Youth Football League, named in honour of a Sudbury police officer killed in the line of duty, is marking its 30th anniversary.

The league both helps young players develop and ensures that the memory and sacrifice of a brave officer isn’t forgotten.

“All this is in honour of Joe MacDonald,” said league president Jimmy Bartolucci.

“He laid down his life for the city and to keep his memory alive with little things, speaks volumes … This season will see players wearing a patch dedicated to life and legacy of MacDonald.”

For one rising football star, football is more then drills, passes and touchdowns. It’s about respecting the man after whom the league is named.

"It means a lot because showing how much I put into playing the sport of football, inspires others to wear it, too, and remember his legacy,” said Cohen Strickland, 14.

Bartolucci said the decals are being placed on league helmets this year, but Cohen wanted to go a step further.

“Cohen’s family approached me and asked me if could put one on his high school helmet,” he said.

“It makes me very proud to see that he’s taken it upon himself,” said Cohen’s dad, Mike Strickland.

The 2023-24 season kicked off Sept. 4, with games happening on Saturdays at the James Jerome field.