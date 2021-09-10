Sudbury’s Jr. A hockey team is now known as the Greater Sudbury Cubs

With junior hockey games resuming in northern Ontario, fans will notice a few changes.

The former Rayside-Balfour Canadians Jr. A franchise has officially been renamed and is now called the Greater Sudbury Cubs.

For many years, the team's home ice was the Chelmsford Community Centre and Arena; now the players will be facing off at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex for years to come.

Team officials said with safety protocols and capacity limits, the move allows for more fully vaccinated fans at the games.

“For the players to play in front of a hundred fans versus 450 fans, it just does not compare,” said Jeff Forsyth, Greater Sudbury Cubs general manager.

Forsyth also said the players deserve to play in a newer facility.

“The dressing room facility is first class," he said. "The players are comfortable, it’s bigger, the shower facilities just all of the things that we would want our children to have are here. They deserve it after 19 months of grinding it out for a season that got short in 2019/20.”

Elliot Lake is also back in the league after a year away. The former Wildcats have been rebranded the Elliot Lake Red Wings.