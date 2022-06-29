Sudbury’s Junction East budget now projected at more than $98M

City council in Sudbury gave the Junction East project its approval at Tuesday night’s meeting the city said in a news release.

The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof at a cost of $98.5 million.

The price tag has more than doubled since the original proposed cost of $46 million in 2016.

Recommendations for the conceptual design, business plan, operational model, and financial plan for the new cultural campus were approved, allowing for the detailed design and construction phases to proceed.

Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger called it an important milestone.

“We all know that we must continue to invest in ourselves, strategically renewing our aging facilities and rethink how municipal services will be delivered for years to come.”

“This facility will offer artistic and creative experiences to people of all ages in Greater Sudbury,” Bigger said.

Bigger said the decision to proceed with the project was well received by council.

“Yes, there were one or two councillors who consistently vote no to many of our council projects, but this is a very strong majority of council that voted in support of moving forward. It reflects the confidence I believe the public has in this project as well,” he said.

The building design was first presented to council in early May after almost 18 months of research by the city’s project team.

Patricia Meehan, the chair of the Sudbury Theatre Centre, said the STC is excited about the partnerships that will be formed to augment the programming that it can offer patrons, and its young artists participating in education programs.

“This project is a beacon to all those who live here, are considering a move here, or just coming to visit, that arts and culture in this community is alive and well,” Meehan said.

The city said staff will work on the necessary tender documents and drawings to issue a construction tender for the first quarter of next year.