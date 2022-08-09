Sudbury's Kathleen Street reopened after two-vehicle crash

Sudbury police said Kathleen Street has been reopened in both directions between Notre Dame Avenue and Melvin Street following a crash Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the city's Flour Mill area, Sudbury police said in a tweet at 7:12 a.m.

"Injuries do not appear serious at this time," the tweet said. "Closure not expected to be lengthy."

The road was reopened about an hour later, police said.

No word on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

Police / EMS / Fire are currently on scene for a collision on Kathleen St. The road is closed in both directions between Notre Dame and Melvin. 2 vehicles are involved, injuries do not appear serious at this time. Closure not expected to be lengthy.